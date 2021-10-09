Kathryn Hahn's spell-conjuring villain Agatha Harkness, who was featured in the Disney+ series, will be getting her own show

Kathryn Hahn gears up for ‘WandaVision’ spin-off centered on her character

It looks like Marvel fans need to buckle up for a whole new adventure in the form of a WandaVision spinoff.

According to reports, Kathryn Hahn's spell-conjuring villain Agatha Harkness, who was featured in the Disney+ series, will be getting her own show, which is thus far untitled.

The spinoff will be executive produced and written by Jac Schaeffer, who was the head writer for WandaVision. He also wrote the story for Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow.

Wanda Vision recently made buzz at the Emmy Awards and was also a big winner at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

WandaVision, which takes characters from Marvel's record-breaking superhero blockbuster films and shifts the action to the Disney+ streaming platform, won four awards at the Los Angeles ceremony, including best show.

The oddball but acclaimed series set in a bizarre, sitcom-inspired world also bagged best performance in a series for its star Elizabeth Olsen, best villain for Hahn, and "best fight."

"This is bananas, this whole thing -- this whole year has been so trippy," said Hahn, one of several stars to refer to the pandemic's impact, with the live in-person award show taking place in Hollywood a year after the previous edition was cancelled.