Faakhir Mehmood mourns death of his mother

Singer Faakhir Mehmood on Friday said his mother Rashda Tahir has passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our dearest Mother Rashda left our world today to be with her Creator," he said in a Facebook statement.
He added, "Rashda Tahir was a loving Mother and Grandmother who was loved by all those who knew her."
Faakhir Mehmood said, "We will be leaving for Islamabad on Sunday 10th October InshAllah for her burial the same day."
Nadia Hussain shares the real reason she decided to make her feud with Nabila public
Farah Khan said, “The strength of a mother is second to none! The prayers of a parent can move mountains & part...
Armeena Khan: ‘I don’t indulge in personal attacks, that is not my style’
Raveena and Rasha can be seen dancing their hearts out to the remixed version of CKay's song, 'Love Nwantiti'.
'I'm really glad that people accept rap today,' says Talha Anjum
'I'll try my best to live up to your expectations,' says Tabish Hashmi