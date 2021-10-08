Faakhir Mehmood mourns death of his mother

Faakhir said his mother would be laid to rest in Islamabad

Singer Faakhir Mehmood on Friday said his mother Rashda Tahir has passed away.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our dearest Mother Rashda left our world today to be with her Creator," he said in a Facebook statement.

He added, "Rashda Tahir was a loving Mother and Grandmother who was loved by all those who knew her."

Faakhir Mehmood said, "We will be leaving for Islamabad on Sunday 10th October InshAllah for her burial the same day."

