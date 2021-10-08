 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle reveals when she will have her next emotional breakdown

Isabelle Kaif, an actress and model, is the younger sister of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle reveals when she will have her next emotional breakdown

Bollywood actress Isabelle Kaif is excited after British singer Adele announced that she is releasing her new new song.

Sharing a screenshot of Adele's video, Katrina Kaif's younger sister said "At least I know when I I'll be having my next emotional breakdown. See you October 15th."

The singer will release "Easy on Me" on 15 October 2021  as the lead single from her upcoming fourth studio album. The single marks the first solo release of the singer in over five years.

