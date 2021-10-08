Adele makes history as first celebrity to cover British and US Vogue

Adele has made history as the first celebrity to cover British and US Vogue, looking out of this world in gorgeous outfits.

The music sensation, 33, also shed lights on her personal life in conversation with the magazine, addressing her break up with ex-husband Simon Konecki and her body transformation for the first time.

The Someone Like You hitmaker looked incredible in an accompanying shoot for the publication as she posed in a black satin corset dress before changing into a yellow couture Vivienne Westwood gown.

Adele, while speaking about her divorce from Simon, 47, saying that she 'left' him and 'would have been miserable had she not put herself first'.



The singer also opened up on new affair. She confirmed her romance with Rich last month after being spotted on a dinner date. They have since gone Instagram official and have 'met each other's children' and are 'inseparable' according to reports.

Adele is said to have already introduced sports agent beau Rich, 39, to Angelo – her and ex Simon's eight-year-old son – and the Skyfall hit-maker has also been spending time with Rich's three children' and are 'inseparable' according to reports.