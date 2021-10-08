Scott Disick ready to date again with new girlfriend following split from Amelia Hamlin

Scott is reportedly interested in putting himself back on romantic track with a new girl

Reality star Scott Disick is ready to get himself back on the dating scene once again following his split from Amelia Hamlin.

The 38-year-old Talentless founder and young model Hamlin called time on their romance last month, and sources have now said Scott is ready to date with a new beau as it is hard for him to stay alone so long.

Scott is reportedly interested in putting himself back out there again and dating. He has a hard time being alone. He likes having some sort of female companionship.



A media outlet, citing sources, claimed the pair are “fully done” and won’t be getting back together. Amelia reportedly split from Scott last month following his scandal over his alleged DMs with Younes Bendjima.

The Talentless founder supposedly messaged Younes about their mutual ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, in which he appeared to diss her new romance with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.

Scott Disick – who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with the reality star – allegedly sent Younes a paparazzi shot of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat and wrote a message which read: "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."