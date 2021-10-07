Tickets for 'Dune' starring Zendaya go on sale

Dave Bautista on Thursday took to social media to ask his fans to buy tickets for his upcoming film "Dune"



"In 2 Weeks Dune movie comes to the big screen. Get Tickets Now," he wrote while sharing the trailer of the film Starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya .



Dune" debuted at the Venice Film Festival on last month and will hit theaters and the HBO Max streaming service on Oct. 22. The movie is adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.



The much-anticipated movie remake of science-fiction epic "Dune" won praise from critics for its stunning visual spectacle, though some of the initial reviews said that only the most hard-core fans would enjoy the storytelling.





