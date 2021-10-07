Model Sachal Afzal shares dream to bag trophy at Lux Style Awards

Model Sachal Afzal takes to social media to show off his dream of bagging yet another trophy this year at the Lux Style Awards.
Afzal showed off his excitement and enthusiasm in an Instagram post that read, “This picture showed up in my phone gallery today and is it so nostalgic!”
“I am truly humbled to the fact of being the only male model to have received an award in the category of best emerging talent in 20 years history of LUX Style awards!”
“Its been a journey of onwards and upwards. Thank you @luxstylepk for such an honour and prestige”.
