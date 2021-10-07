Jana Kramer, Jay Cutler’s relationship breakdown analyzed: ‘Better as friends’

The real reason Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler suffered a breakdown in their relationship has been brought to light by experts.

The news has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine.

They were quoted saying, “They went on a few dates but in the end, Jana is still single. They realized they're better off as friends than dating.”

For those unversed, the couple announced their newly kindled romance just a month after they first struck up a relationship in the first place.

At the time the news was also shared by an inside source who referenced their recent divorces and claimed the NFL star and Kramer have ‘a lot in common’.