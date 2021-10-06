Queen Elizabeth back to work after three months

The Queen departed from Windsor Castle for her Scottish retreat of Balmoral Castle in late July

Queen Elizabeth is back to work after summer holiday at Balmoral.

It was her first holiday in Scotland after the death of her husband Prince Philip who died at the age of 99 in April.

According to a statement, the British monarch held virtual Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

The social media statement accompanying some pictures said, "There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissions based in London. Each have an Audience of The Queen shortly after taking up their role."

An Audience is simply a one-to-one meeting with The Queen. Audiences happen regularly throughout the Queen's working week.

The majority of Audiences are for members of the diplomatic community, though the monarch also welcomes political.

Audiences generally last approximately twenty minutes, and the conversations which take place are entirely private. No written transcript or recording is made.