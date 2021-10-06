Javed Sheikh fondly recalls memories with the late Umer Sharif

Veteran actor Javed Sheikh spoke about his special bond with legendary comedian Umer Sharif, during an episode of Nida Yasir’s Morning show.
The Beti actor shared, “I and Umer Shareef were old friends. We used to perform in the theatre together, in fact, my first role in the theatre was written by Umer Sharif”’.
He recalled, “When I was going to give my first performance in theatre, Umer Sharif was the one who stood by my side, gave me the courage, and helped me throughout my performance.” (sic)
Sheikh added, “We used to spend a lot of time together, from playing to having dinner together, each and every moment we spent with each other is worth remembering”.
He further added, “I met Umer Sharif one week ago before leaving for Turkey, I had no idea that he’ll leave us too soon. There can be no one like our legend Umer Sharif.” (sic)
