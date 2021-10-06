Leah Remini slams Ellen DeGeneres, alleges she was 'acting' during interview

Leah Remini came forth lashing out at Ellen DeGeneres for acting during her interview on The Ellen Show.
The actress jokingly accused the daytime talk show host for being disinterested when she was recalling an anecdote during her appearance on the show.
In a clip of the October 5, episode, the 51-year-old King of Queens alum revealed how much she loves scaring her 17-year-old daughter, Sofia.
In the middle of the story, Remini stops and says she is wondering if Ellen is thinking of pranking on her
“No, because you’re acting really interested,” Remini said. “So, like, I don’t know if you’re doing that thing where you’re, like, into my story.”
As the Kevin Can Wait alum continued her story, DeGeneres backs herself, saying, “I’m always interested!” which led Remini to clap back. “You’re not, Ellen! Stop,” the actress teased before playfully slapping the host on the wrist.
DeGeneres played along, quipping, “It’s my last season. Don’t hurt me.”
Remini later thanked Ellen for calling her on the show. “I love you, I miss you and I’m so happy to be here on your last season,” she said. “But anyway, thank you for having me. … Now back to me.”
