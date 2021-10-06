Kim Kardashian takes winter fashion to a whole new level

Kim Kardashian turned heads as she appeared with a shaggy coat at a dinner with the cast of Saturday Night Live on Tuesday evening.
The 40-year-old reality star made a serious fashion statement in winter outfit as she arrived to Lattanzi Cucina Italiana.
Kim arrived to the eatery in the midst of preparations for her upcoming SNL hosting debut. She took sweater weather fashion to a whole new level as the reality star met with the cast of Saturday Night Live for dinner in New York City.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's shaggy coat completely stole the spotlight from the rest of Kim's edgy, all-black look.
The shimmering grey coat fell just below Kim's knees and seemed plenty warm enough to protect Kim from the crisp autumnal weather.
