Mehar Bano recreates iconic looks of Ayesha Omar, Aaminah Haq from Lux Style Awards

Actress Mehar Bano recreated iconic looks of Aaminah Haq, Mushk Kaleem and Ayesha Omar from two decades of the Lux Style Awards.
Taking to Instagram, she posted her video and wrote, "Totally fan girling over these incredible style divas."
Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.
Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.
