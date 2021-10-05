Sobbing Bushra Ansari bids adieu to Comedy King Umer Sharif: Watch

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari on Monday took fans on emotional trip with her moving tribute to late comedian Umer Sharif.

The Udaari actor shared a video on Instagram and expressed deep sorrow over Sharif’s demise. She said, “He was an artist like no other. Umer Sharif had been sick for quite some time but he never wanted to be perceived as unwell by the people around him.”

Ansari asserted, “When an active person who is used to working a lot succumbs to an illness, they don't want to be considered as sick. He never let the public find out, even though people did start getting an idea that he's sick.”

She stated, "To Allah we belong and to Him we will return. We all will die someday, but knowing this doesn't making the pain of losing someone any less."



The actor added, "I remember so many things. When I'd come to Karachi for the first time from Islamabad, Sharif was acting in theatre at the time. I wasn't aware about how well received his performances were in theatre at the time, however, when he started appearing in stage dramas and I met him for the first time, I saw this super active fellow who was very spontaneous."

The Aangan Terha actor shared, "People never had a comeback to whatever he said. He was a self-made man. The man who wasn't allowed to cross the gates of PTV went to on to make such a name for himself. He made such an example of himself."

Ansari further added, "I talked to him for the last time when my sister Sumbul passed away and I had told him I'll come visit you. I felt I should go to him, I sensed he couldn't move much because of his illness. However, he insisted that he'll come visit me instead. He never wanted anyone to think he was weak. May Allah grant him peace in the afterlife."