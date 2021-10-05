“My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback”, Kareena Kapoor said

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet throwback photo of son Jeh

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet throwback photo of youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and posted the adorable photo of Jeh with a heartfelt caption.

“My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback”, Kareena said.

Shortly after Kareena shared the cute photo of Jehangir, fans and fellow B-town celebrities started showering the baby with love.



Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.

The film will be out on Valentine’s Day 2022 after its release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.