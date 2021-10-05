Kareena Kapoor shares sweet throwback photo of son Jeh

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shared a sweet throwback photo of youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan and the fans can’t stop gushing over him.
The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and posted the adorable photo of Jeh with a heartfelt caption.
“My life, your cheeks and cuddles complete me #Throwback”, Kareena said.
Shortly after Kareena shared the cute photo of Jehangir, fans and fellow B-town celebrities started showering the baby with love.
Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son Jehangir Ali Khan in February this year.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in film Laal Singh Chaddha along with superstar Aamir Khan.
The film will be out on Valentine’s Day 2022 after its release was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.
Shehzad Roy told people not to wait for disaster and get Covid-19 vaccination
Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are all set to star together in upcoming biopic on Abhinav Bindra
Shreya Ghoshal said "This picture is the closest to have captured the wonderful feeling of sweet warm melting love...
Jaaferi said “He not only had a unique ‘andaz e bayaan’ but was also a socially and morally conscious human...
Kangana Ranaut blames Aamir Khan for Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split: ‘Divorce culture is growing’
Priyanka Chopra is 'facing fears' on the sets of 'Citadel:' See picture