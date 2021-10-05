Derek Hough absent from DWTS after 'possible Covid-19 exposure'

Derek Hough is said to be observing extreme caution after learning that he was possibly exposed to Covid-19

Dance sensation Derek Hough was absent on Dancing With the Stars on Monday after learning that he was possibly exposed to Covid-19.

Host Tyra Banks announced the news on Monday evening sharing that the judge was taking no risks and was observing "out of an abundance of caution".

According to reports, he has tested negative so far.

This is not the first instance where the virus made its way into the show.

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke earlier announced on Instagram that she contracted the virus.

"I just hope I didn’t spread it," she wrote, adding, "for those of you who don’t think COVID is a real thing, it’s [expletive] real, dude."

Her partner Cody Rigsby too tested positive for the second time since 2021.

"While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID-19," the 34-year-old shared on Instagram Thursday.

"To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready."