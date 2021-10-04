Akshay Kumar to soon wrap shooting of 'Cinderella', 'Rakhsa Bandhan'

Akshay Kumar to wrap up shooting schedules by end of this month

Famed actor Akshay Kumar on the way to complete shooting of two more of his films titled Cinderella and Raksha Bandhan by end of October.

A source reported, “Akshay Kumar completed a 28-day schedule of Cinderella in London and straight away air dashed to Delhi to commence work on the final leg of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. The actor finishes work on this film by October 15 and will be off to Shimla for another schedule of Cinderella. It’s a 10-day shoot at real locations from October 18, before finally calling it a film wrap.”

In regards to future projects, it was claimed, “It’s just a 15-day work for Akshay in OMG 2. He will complete the social comedy and then work on a marathon schedule of the ambitious action adventure, Ram Setu.”

Recently, the Bell Bottom actor was heartbroken after the demise of his beloved mother for which he left some part of the film Cinderella in the middle and flew to India to attend to her.

