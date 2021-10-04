Meghan Markle breaks down in tears as she watched Diana's funeral

A royal author has claimed that Meghan Markle was tearful as she watched Princess Diana's funeral with her school pals.

Prince Harry's mom's death was an "inconceivable tragedy" to a 16-year-old Meghan and her classmates, according to royal biographer Andrew Morton.

Morton, who has penned an updated version of his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, said in the following days Meghan and her friend Suzy Ardakani watched videos of Diana and Prince Charles's 1981 wedding.

The author wrote in the Mail on Sunday: "Tears coursed down the cheeks of 16-year-old Meghan Markle and her friends as they watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, and never more so than at the poignant moment when the cameras zoomed in on the Royal coffin.

"To Meghan and her classmates, it was an inconceivable tragedy: how could a glamorous humanitarian in the prime of life die in the cruel banality of a car crash?



"In the days following Diana’s death in August 1997, she pondered the life of this remarkable woman."



The author went on to write: "there, perched among the white flowers, was an envelope on which was written the one word, ‘Mummy’ – Prince Harry’s last note to the mother who had now gone for ever..."