Britney Spears and Sam Asghari to get married in Hawaii on her 40th birthday

Britney Spears wants to marry her fiancé Sam in Hawaii

Pop star Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam are all set to get married in Hawaii, it’s where they feel the most happy.

The music sensation reportedly wants to marry her fiancé Sam in Hawaii either before or on her 40th birthday (December 2, 2021).



The lovebirds are planning a big party. It will be the first time in years Britney’s been allowed to let her hair down with friends.



It comes after a judge in the US suspended Britney's father Jamie from her conservatorship after 13 years last month.



The 39-year-old singer's dad Jamie has said he's 'sorry' to see his daughter suffering.

The two stars have been together since 2016. Britney Spears is said to be hoping to wed Sam, 27, in Hawaii as it is where they feel "most happy".