Kirsten Dunst addresses thoughts on the idea of her kids ‘vibing’ with her career path

Kirsten Dunst recently weighed in on her children’s dreams for the future and even addressed her reaction to them wanting to follow in her footsteps.

The star addressed it all during her interview with People at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Power of the Dog.

There she was quoted saying, “Listen, if they want to be actors, I'll support my children whatever they want to do.”

The actor is a mother to two boys, Ennis aged 3 and James who is 4 months old. she shares both boys with her fiancé Jesse Plemons.

For those unversed, Dunst and Plemons intend to team up on the screen for the first time ever in The Power of the Dog.

They initially met on the set of Fargo back in 2015 and got together nearly a year and a half afterwards.

In a previous interview with People, Dunst also weighed in on the moment they met and admitted, “We became friends and first creative partners and for me that was the beginning of us getting together. We want to do this over the course over our careers.”