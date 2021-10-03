Sarah Ferguson may testify as Prince Andrew sex case rounds up witnesses

Prince Andrew makes a claim involving Sarah Ferguson that is linked with the Virginia Giuffre sex case

Prince Andrew makes a claim involving Sarah Ferguson that is linked with the Virginia Giuffre sex case

As Prince Andrew's sex case involving Virginia Giuffre proceeds it is said that a key part in the investigation is his family and aides as they may have to testify.

During his BBC Newsnight interview, he claimed that he took his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to Pizza Express in Woking the night Virgina alleged that they were in London.

Courtiers fear that Sarah will be questioned as a part of Andrew's alibi, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

Bradley Simon, a defence attorney, told the newspaper: "They’re going to ask for a kitchen sink.

"They’re going to seek every correspondence, phone logs, emails, diaries.

"They're going to go after people who were with him. It's going to be open season."

Giuffre accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, and asked the court to take action under the Hague Service Convention.

Giuffre, has said Andrew's abuse occurred about two decades ago, around when the financier Jeffrey Epstein was sexually abusing her.