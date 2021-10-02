California courts plan reformation law for conservatorship protection in Britney Spears case

California courts are reportedly planning a conservatorship reformation bill to protect all those in conservatorships ever since the Britney Spears case.
The news was brought to light in a statement by the California legislative.
According to a report by CBS News, the statement read, “This bill saw unanimous support throughout the process because we know there are systemic failures when it comes to conservatorships in California.”
“We've seen the heartbreaking case of Britney Spears play out in the public eye, but there are hundreds — if not thousands — of other cases in which families are struggling.”
“We need to do everything in our power to help them and their loved ones receive the care and support they need.”
