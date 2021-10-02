Demi Lovato says they identify as both a man and a woman

Demi Lovato also shared that they still “have a lot of grace” in regards to correcting people about their pronouns

Pop icon Demi Lovato opened up about her non-binary identity, explaining how they embody masculine as well as feminine energy.

While in conversation with Today’s Hoda Kotb, the Sorry Not Sorry hit maker explained what it means to be non-binary.

“The way that I explain being non-binary to people, or gender non-conforming, is for me personally – I can’t speak to everyone in their experience – when I came to the realisation that I am equally as masculine as I am feminine,” they said.

“My masculine and feminine energy are equal, so much so that I may be wearing a dress and heels right now, but I don’t identify as just a woman, or just a man, I identify as both,” they shared.

Lovato also shared that they still “have a lot of grace” in regards to correcting people about their pronouns.

“I still mess up sometimes and say ‘Oh, I can’t wait to be an aunt one day’, and I’m like, ‘Wait, what word do I use?’ I think for that one we’re going to use ‘aunkle’.”