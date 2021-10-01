Kate Middleton's new look is thanks to Meghan Markle?

Royal fans think The Duchess of Cambridge looks glamorous, stylish,impeccable and appropriately dressed on every royal engagement.



But some people are of the view that Kate's new look at "No Time To Die" premier was "thanks to" Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton was among the royal family members who attended the James Bond movie's premier in London on Monday.

Daniel Craig praised Kate and told her she looks "jolly lovely" as the bond actor met the royal family members.

As some social media users commented on Kate's new look, royal biographer Angela Levin said , " I think it is patronising to say The Duchess of Cambridge's new look is thanks to Meghan."

Taking a dig at the Duchess of Cambridge, she added," The only thing she is probably grateful for is that she's moved to the USA."