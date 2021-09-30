Miranda Kerr reveals ‘easygoing’ relationship between ex Orlando Bloom, Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr recently sat down for a chat and spilled the beans on the kind of relationship her ex Orlando Bloom and current beau Evan Spiegel share.
The star weighed in on her relationship with the two men in her life during an interview on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast.
There she was quoted saying, “From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me.”
She also went on to add, “It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us.”
“Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind.”
Prince Harry put on blast for trying to ‘lecture the public on climate change’ despite using private jets
Experts warn Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no assurance of being welcomed back to the UK
Prince Charles may end up ‘derailing all f Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for baby Archie
Lorde admits that being a shy person in the music industry is "hard" for her
Prince William ‘unable to move from’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘diabolical Oprah chat’
Dolly Parton's Instagram post showers love on Lil Nas X