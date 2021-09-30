Miranda Kerr reveals ‘easygoing’ relationship between ex Orlando Bloom, Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr sheds light on how well her ex Orlando Bloom, Evan Spiegel get along

Miranda Kerr recently sat down for a chat and spilled the beans on the kind of relationship her ex Orlando Bloom and current beau Evan Spiegel share.

The star weighed in on her relationship with the two men in her life during an interview on the Ladies First with Laura Brown podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “From day one, when Orlando and I separated, we have been very close, really good friends. I always have wanted the best for him, and he's always wanted the best for me.”



She also went on to add, “It's incredible that we've been able to find other partners who work really well with us.”

“Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it's such a blessing, and it doesn't need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind.”