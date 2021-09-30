Prince William ‘laying pressure’ on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with ‘huge coup d'etat’

Experts believe Prince William has managed to leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a large amount of pressure to perform after their ‘major coup’.

For those unversed, this monumental coup d'etat’ has been staged alongside billionaire and activist Michael Bloomberg.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams even hailed the duo’s achievements in the field of environmental protection and told Express that this move “shows yet again how royal patronage can yield huge results” and also “underlines the enormous pull being royal has.”

He also admitted to the outlet, “It is a huge coup for William to get Michael R. Bloomberg, the United Nations Secretary General's Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions as a Global Advisor to the Winners of the Earthshot Prize, which the Duke of Cambridge launched in October 2020.

“It is the most prestigious environmental prize in history, aiming to inspire collective action to save the planet by stimulating ideas to help achieve this.”

“In this, William is following in the footsteps of his father, the Prince of Wales and his grandfather Prince Philip. It shows yet again how royal patronage can yield huge results, William's meeting with President Xi of China in 2015 had an influence on China's banning of the trade in ivory in 2017. This underlines the enormous pull being royal has.”