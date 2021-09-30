Prince Harry asked to ‘stop lecturing people on climate change’ after private jet use

Prince Harry put on blast for trying to ‘lecture the public on climate change’ despite using private jets

Prince Harry put on blast for trying to ‘lecture the public on climate change’ despite using private jets

Prince Harry recently got called out for trying to “lecture people regarding climate change” despite using private jets himself.



Former Lib-Dem minister Norman Baker made this claim during his interview with Newsweek and was also quoted saying, “People using private jets are in the top one percent of carbon emitters in the world.”

“Prince Harry needs to stop using private jets or if he wants to use private jets he needs to stop lecturing people on climate change.”

Before concluding he added, “It is not particularly challenging to get a flight from New York to California - people do it all the time.”