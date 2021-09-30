Aiman Khan's Hunza photos with Amal are winning the internet

'My little world,' captions Aiman Khan alongside the photos

'My little world,' captions Aiman Khan alongside the photos

Aiman Khan's throwback Hunza photos with Amal are winning the internet

Aiman Khan is walking down memory lane as she shares rare photos from her Hunza getaway with family.

Aiman along with her husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal traveled up north earlier this year and made fans gush over her picture-perfect portraits.

Now, in a throwback series of photos, Aiman gave fans a glimpse of her two-year-old munchkin embracing her mother in an adorable snap. In another photo, actor Muneeb Butt was spotted lifting Amal up in the air.

"My little world," Aiman captioned alongside the photo.

Take a look:



