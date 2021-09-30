Kim Kardashian flaunt matching face tattoos with North West, Penelope Disick: Photos Kim Kardashian, North West & Penelope Disick are twining in their matching face tattoos in latest snaps

Popular American reality TV star and supermodel Kim Kardashian is getting inked up with her little girls. The beauty mogul has recently shared some adorable snaps of herself with her daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, in which the trio seems to be flaunting their matching face tattoos.

Being the super cool aunt of the Kardashian – Jenner family, the KUWTK alum took to her Instagram handle and shared two adorable snaps with North and Penelope.





The three of them can be spotted trying out some matching face tattoos. Kim's face tattoos comprise a bumblebee, mandala and broken heart face, while North has ‘wanderlust’ waves, diamond, sun, butterfly, and smiley face, and ‘good vibes’ in cursive. Penelope rocked a cursive tattoo and herself and an anchor cheek tattoo. "TATS," Kim captioned the pictures.

North, 8, previously donned edgy face tattoos for dad Kanye West's Donda album listening party in August. Kim, 40, even shared how her "sidekick" North is a "full goth girl" fashionista.