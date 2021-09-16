Victoria Beckham highlights her phenomenal frame in denim cropped jeans

Victoria Beckham showed off her fashion sense in new snap, looking simply beautiful as she elongated her lithe legs with scarlet heels.
David Beckham's wife rocked a casually chic ensemble for snaps at her fashion brand's office on Wednesday, giving fans major style envy in casual outfit with a fancy touch of her stylish heels.
The 47-year-old fashion designer, who has endless collection of outfits from her clothing company VB, highlighted her phenomenal frame in denim cropped jeans.
The singer turned businesswoman took to Instagram to share a series of her stunning photos, looking effortlessly stylish in her chic look.
Former Spice girl Victoria Beckham injected a splash of colour with her woven heels which contrasted against her denim jeans. She shrugged on a grey jumper while rocking a chunky black belt to call attention to her svelte silhouette.
