Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featured on Time 100 influencer list

The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue.

The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, are featured on one of seven worldwide covers highlighting the honorees.

The photo shows the couple dressed casually with a background of trees.

Time magazine editor in chief Edward Felsenthal said the 100 list features "extraordinary leaders from around the world working to build a better future" who "in a year of crisis have leaped into the fray".

The 100 list, which is not ranked, included 54 women. It also comprised political figures such as U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump.



