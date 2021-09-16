BTS announce plans for live-streamed concert after world tour cancellation

BTS unveils plans for a live-streamed concert after having canceled their world tour due to covid-19

BTS recently unveiled plans for a live-streamed concert after having to cancel their entire world tour due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The news was announced on WeVerse and their statement read, “However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

It also went on to read, “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

“Our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”