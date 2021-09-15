Queen Elizabeth wishes Prince Harry on birthday, avoids posting picture with grandson

Britain Prince Harry on Wednesday turned 37. Members of the British royal family and thousands of fans sent birthday greetings to the Duke of Sussex on his birthday on social media.

Queen Elizabeth wished her grandson on his birthday by sharing multiple pictures of the Duke. One picture featured Harry and his wife Meghan Markle .

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the monarch shared no picture with Prince Harry who stepped down from his royal duties to settle in the US with his wife Meghan and children.

