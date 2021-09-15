Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly sent a ‘clear message’ to the Firm with their ‘political’ wedding choice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly sent a ‘clear message’ to the Firm with their ‘political’ wedding choice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘gave very clear political message’ with wedding choices

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly sent a “very clear message” to the royal family through their rather political wedding choice.

This claim has been made in a Channel 5 documentary by Tiwa Adebayo, titled Fergie and Meghan: Inconvenient Royals.

There she claimed, “I think there's every sign that the marriage of Harry and Meghan marked the beginning of something different, or at least Meghan wanted to curate things in her own way."

There she highlighted how the Sussex’s wedding décor choices played a political role and served the royal family a very clear message in the end.

She was also quoted saying, “For Meghan, being a woman of colour, having a gospel choir that was mostly black and having a black minister as well.”

“Whilst that might not seem political and perhaps it shouldn't be seen as political, it absolutely was a political choice and I think she was trying to send a very clear message. She wasn't going to be leaving behind who she was.”