Don’t Worry Darling’s’: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles starrer film drops teaser

Director Olivia Wilde’s film Don't Worry Darling recently released its trailer date along with the very first footage from the movie.
The film Don't Worry Darling is based in the 1950s and revolves around the story of a housewife living with her husband in a Utopian experimental community who is worried that her husband’s flourishing business might be laced with betrayals and secrets.
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles will be a part of this movie and will include other famed faces of the industry a well.
The duo's on set romance in the film is said to leave fans in a state of frenzy.
Don’t Worry Darlings is slated to release in cinemas, as Wilde quotes on Twitter, “In theatres only. 9.23.22.”
The onscreen pair has also been spotted together multiple times which has sparked speculations regarding their relationship.
The model alleges that she was fired after she gained half an inch on her waist
Selena Gomez flaunts her new helix piercing
Elton John said he will still perform on September 25 as part of the mammoth series of Global Citizen gigs happening...
'The Activist' shifting to documentary special at CBS amid backlash to competition format
Expert says over the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen
Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle to be deactivated with Saira Banu’s consent, shares family friend