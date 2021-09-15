Don’t Worry Darling’s’: Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles starrer film drops teaser

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles set to showcase on-screen romance has dropped its official teaser

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles set to showcase on-screen romance has dropped its official teaser

Director Olivia Wilde’s film Don't Worry Darling recently released its trailer date along with the very first footage from the movie.



The film Don't Worry Darling is based in the 1950s and revolves around the story of a housewife living with her husband in a Utopian experimental community who is worried that her husband’s flourishing business might be laced with betrayals and secrets.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles will be a part of this movie and will include other famed faces of the industry a well.

The duo's on set romance in the film is said to leave fans in a state of frenzy.

Don’t Worry Darlings is slated to release in cinemas, as Wilde quotes on Twitter, “In theatres only. 9.23.22.”

The onscreen pair has also been spotted together multiple times which has sparked speculations regarding their relationship.