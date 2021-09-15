Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment

Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account to be deleted with consent of Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar’s close friend Faisal Farooqui has announced to close late Bollywood actor’s official Twitter account with the consent of his wife Saira Banu.



Faisal turned to Twitter and shared a photo of Dilip Kumar on his official account and said “After much discussion and deliberation and with the consent of Saira Banu ji, I hv decided to close this twitter account of beloved Dilip Kumar Saab.”

He also extended gratitude to the fans of Kumar for their love and support.

“Thank you for your continuous love and support. -Faisal Farooqui,” he further said.

The news has left Dilip Kumar’s fans upset.

One fan commented “No please no don't use it just leave it here as it is don't post anything on it. Only presence of his account will result in numerous uncountable prayers in coming years. May Allah give him highest place in Jannat.”

