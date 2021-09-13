Shawn Mendes shocks fans with soulful performance of ‘Summer of Love’ at VMA’s

Shawn Mendes shocks fans with his soulful performance of ‘Summer of Love’ at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes recently blew the roof off the stage during his MTV Music Award show special performance.

The star delivered a soulful performance of his new single Summer of Love at the Video Music Awards.



He donned a striped sweatshirt, as well as baggy white pants for the performance.

Check it out below:

Mendes was also nominated in the Best Pop Category for his new song Wonder and he was up against singers like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande etc.



