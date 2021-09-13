Shawn Mendes shocks fans with soulful performance of ‘Summer of Love’ at VMA’s

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes recently blew the roof off the stage during his MTV Music Award show special performance.
The star delivered a soulful performance of his new single Summer of Love at the Video Music Awards.
He donned a striped sweatshirt, as well as baggy white pants for the performance.
Mendes was also nominated in the Best Pop Category for his new song Wonder and he was up against singers like Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande etc.
The two princes still have a lot of friction between them, said US weekly hosts
The woman claimed James Corden’s wife “stole” him from her
Spears revealed she said yes to Asghari popping the question, in a video posted on Sunday
Charlie Sheen seemingly confirmed that his daughter is now living with him
Kanye is only now following a handful of accounts that all have blacked out icons just like the musician
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper had a great time watching the game as they were occasionally seen cracking up