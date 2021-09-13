Lil Nas X wins video of the year prize at MTV Video Music Awards

Lil Nas X's song 'Montero' also bagged the VMAs for best direction and best visual effects

Lil Nas X's song 'Montero' also bagged the VMAs for best direction and best visual effects

Lil Nas X's song 'Montero' also bagged the VMAs for best direction and best visual effects

Rapper Lil Nas X won the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday when Montero was named video of the year.



Lil Nas X beat Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunchy “WAP,” and Justin Bieber’s “Popstar” collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.

“I want to say thank you to the gay agenda!” said Lil Nas X, who accepted his Moon Person statue from former Van Halen frontman and rock provocateur David Lee Roth.

“Montero,” which also bagged the VMAs for best direction and best visual effects, was created by Ukrainian music video director Tanu Muino and Lil Nas X himself.

The artist took inspiration from the gay romance at the center of André Aciman’s novel turned 2017 film, “Call Me By Your Name.”