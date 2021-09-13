Charlie Sheen’s daughter living with him after calling one of her parents ‘abusive’ 

Charlie Sheen seemingly confirmed that his daughter is now living with him

Hollywood star Charlie Sheen has broken his silence after his and Denise Richards’ daughter alleged that she was 'trapped' in 'abusive' household.

The Anger Management star's daughter Sami Sheen, 17, had said in a now-deleted TikTok video that she was “trapped” in an “abusive” household a year ago.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" she had written over a video of her visibly dejected.

"Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she added.

Despite it being unclear who Sami was living with a year ago, the Two and a Half Men star seemingly confirmed that she is now living with him.

"Sam’s amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!" he said in a statement issued to Fox News.