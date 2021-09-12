Katie Price and Carl Woods had announced their engagement in April this year

Katie Price ends engagement with Carl Woods

British star Katie Price has reportedly ended her engagement to fiancé Carl Woods.



Katie revealed that she had dumped Carl Woods five months after he proposed her in April this year.

According to media reports, the mother-of-five disclosed this during the National Television Awards in London.



Katie attended the event with her sister Sophie and eldest son Harvey.

The Sun, quoting a source, reported "She was telling people, ‘I’m single, I’ve dumped him’.

The former model, 43 announced her split with Carl Woods after a series of bust-ups recently.

Katie and Carl’s break up came days after the latter denied hitting her in an Instagram post.

She was attacked while watching TV inside the property recently.



They began dating in June last year after they were introduced by a mutual friend.



