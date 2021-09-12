Fahad Mustafa celebrates father Salahuddin Tunio with rare picture: See Photo

'From one generation to another,' says Fahad Mustafa

Fahad Mustafa is paying homage to his father Salahuddin Tunio.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, Fahad shared a monochrome photo of himself alongside veteran actor Salahuddin from back in the days.

"From one generation to another @salahuddintunio love you baba," captioned Fahad alongside his post. The 38-year-old followed the footsteps of his father and became an actor himself.

Friends from the fraternity also showered the father-son duo with love.

"MashaAllah," wrote Ahmed Ali Butt and Sami Khan whereas Fahad Sheikh praised the photo with a "Wah wah."

