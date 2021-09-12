Ashton Kutcher gets booed by football fans for not showering regularly

Ashton Kutcher got is leg pulled by Iowa State football fans near Jack Trice Stadium

Ashton Kutcher got is leg pulled by Iowa State football fans near Jack Trice Stadium

Ashton Kutcher got is leg pulled by Iowa State football fans near Jack Trice Stadium

American actor Ashton Kutcher was drowned in a sea of amusing chants from football fans in Iowa on Saturday.

The actor was told by hordes of football fans to “take a shower” as he made an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Kutcher was asked to predict who would win the match between his alma mater University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State University Cyclones.

Following his prediction favouring his former school, he got is leg pulled by Iowa State football fans near Jack Trice Stadium who asked him to show, referencing his recent comments about not washing his and Mila Kunis’ kids everyday.

This comes weeks after Kutcher had joined the big debate about shower regiments, that was first sparked by Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shephard and was supported by Jake Gyllenhaal as well.

