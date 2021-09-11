Prince Philip documentary trailer features Prince Harry

The BBC documentary on Prince Philip will release on September 22

The trailer for the BBC documentary on Prince Philip has been released.

The trailer for the documentary titled ""Prince Philip: The royal Family Remembers" which releases on September 22 shows Prince William, Prince Harry paying tribute to their grandfather.

“He [Prince Philip] was unapologetically him”, says Prince William in the trailer.







Earlier BBC announced, "For the first time on television, more than dozen members of the royal family offer their personal thoughts and reflections as they pay an historic tribute to the extraordinary life of his Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

"All the children of the Queen and the Duke, along with adult grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family, have agreed to take part in this unique portrait of the longest serving consort in royal history.

It said, "Originally conceived to mark prince Philip's 100th birthday, this landmark documentary features interviews filmed both before and after the Duke's death in April.