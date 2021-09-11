Tori Spelling reacts to plastic surgery rumors: 'It's all contouring'

Lyricist and singer Tori Spelling has finally weighed in on the plastic surgery rumors following an allegedly sudden change in appearance.

The singer wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about it all during her appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live show this Thursday.

She was quoted saying, “First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now,' Spelling explained of her facial transformation during an appearance on.”

While dishing over the ‘outrageous’ claims she went on to quip that its all thanks to her makeup skills “Her name is Hailey Hoff and with contour and she does makeup like no one else. And my face, I look completely different. I look like I've had a nose job. Like, it's straight now. It's all contouring.”

