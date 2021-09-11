Addison Rae weighs in on possibility of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick reuniting

Kourtney Kardashian was slammed by Scott Disick for indulging in excessive PDA with Travis Barker

TikTok star and Kourtney Kardashian's best friend Addison Rae came forth sharing her thoughts on whether the reality TV star will get back together with Scott Disick.



The Poosh founder, who is currently steaming up things with beau Travis Barker, had a tiff with Disick when he slammed her for indulging in excessive PDA.

"Do you think Kourtney and Scott are destined to be together?" host Andy Cohen asked her on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"No!" the 20-year-old replied, laughing.

The host also asked if Addison was "surprised" by the drama surrounding Scott's alleged direct messages to Kourtney's other ex, Younes Bendjima.

However, she dodged the question.

"Was I surprised? Oh my gosh, I feel like this is not my question to answer," she said, before jokingly turning to fellow guest Jason Biggs and asking, "Were you surprised?"

Addison also added that she has a good bond with all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but added that she probably gets along best with Kylie Jenner.

"I feel like we've hung out a little bit more," she said of the 24-year-old makeup mogul.