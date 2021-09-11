Gigi Hadid rules Moschino runway in strapless gown with baby bottle

Gigi Hadid won hearts with her stunning appearance at this year's New York Fashion Week, walking in two graphic fits from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart rocked a matching three piece set, including a crop top, skirt and tweed jacket which featured designer Jeremy Scott's statement cartoons.

She shined with a Moschino logo necklace, a pink belt, and playful pink earrings. The supermodel carried a white bag embellished with beads to match the light blue, pink and yellow color scheme.

Bella Hadid's sister turned heads with second look, wearing a strapless gown printed with friendly cartoon animals, with a thigh-high slit and one statement puff sleeve, paired with yellow heels and a large baby bottle.

Gigi, who is also a mom to 11-month-old baby Khai — melted hearts with her amazing walk, attracting massive praise from fans and admirers.