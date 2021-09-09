 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit stars in video game

The game also features several other Muslim heroes

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021
Kurulus: Osman: Burak Özçivit stars in video game

Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey in Turkish series "Kurulus: Osman" has been added to a video game titled "Fetih: Altın Çağ" (Conquerors: Golden Age).

"Burak Özçivit is ready to conquer the world with his courage and strong leadership in Fetih!," said a statement.

Kurulus: Osman: Burak Özçivit stars in video game

 Burak Özçivit was added to the game as a 5-star hero. Players get the chance to fight alongside powerful heroes like Burak Özçivit, Ertuğrul, Salahuddin Ayyubi, and others.

Burak is currently promoting the game on social media where he is followed by millions of people.

More From Entertainment