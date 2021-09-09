'Kurulus: Osman': Burak Özçivit stars in video game

The game also features several other Muslim heroes

The game also features several other Muslim heroes

Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey in Turkish series "Kurulus: Osman" has been added to a video game titled "Fetih: Altın Çağ" (Conquerors: Golden Age).



"Burak Özçivit is ready to conquer the world with his courage and strong leadership in Fetih!," said a statement.

Burak Özçivit was added to the game as a 5-star hero. Players get the chance to fight alongside powerful heroes like Burak Özçivit, Ertuğrul, Salahuddin Ayyubi, and others.



Burak is currently promoting the game on social media where he is followed by millions of people.