Caitlyn Jenner draws flak for saying she supports Texas’ abortion law

Social media users were lashing out at Caitlyn Jenner for her statements

Caitlyn Jenner is getting lashed out at after she expressed her support for the Texas abortion law.

The 71-year-old Republican, who is running for governor of California, spoke about the controversial Texas law that prohibits women from terminating their pregnancies after six weeks, while speaking to CNN’s Brianna Keiler.

“I am for a woman’s right to choose. I am also for a state having the ability to make their own laws,” she said.

“So I support Texas in that decision, that’s their decision. But as far as being a woman’s right to choose, I don’t see any changes in our laws in California in the future,” she went on to say.

The former reality TV star was further asked how it was possible for her to support women’s right to choose while also endorsing the law.

“I think that they have the right in their state to do what they want to do,” she responded.

“Now do I agree with the decision or not? No. To be honest with you, I actually probably do not agree with the decision. But I agree that they have the right to make their own decision,” she went on to say.

