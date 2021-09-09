David Harbour and Lily Allen mark their first wedding anniversary

David Harbour and Lily Allen got hitched in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator, back in September 2020

Hollywood star David Harbour and vocal powerhouse Lily Allen are ringing in their first wedding anniversary together.

The 36-year-old British singer turned to her Instagram to pay tribute to her husband with a loving note and some adorable photos and videos of their time together.

"1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour. I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay,” she wrote.

The lovebirds got hitched in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator, back in September 2020.



Harbour had shared photos of the occasion at the time and had written: "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.”