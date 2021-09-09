 
Thursday September 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Thursday, Sep 09, 2021
Gigi Hadid steals show with her walk in maxi dress at New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid dropped jaws with her stunning walk in an avant-garde maxi dress at the star-studded Proenza Schouler show at NYFW on Wednesday.

The supermodel dominated the runway with her stylish personality during a walk at New York Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid'd sister, 26, appeared to be a style queen as she modeled an avant-garde dress and vest combo by the luxury brand.

 The catwalk star wore a noticeably makeup-free visage and sported  her dirty blonde hair pinned back from her face to keep her unique garment the focus.

Zain Malik's sweetheart Gigi Hadid's eye-catching runway number included a lively blue and yellow patterned long-sleeve dress and a solid black zip-up poncho layered over top, creating the ultimate contrast.

