Gigi Hadid steals show with her walk in maxi dress at New York Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid appears to be a style queen at NYFW

Gigi Hadid dropped jaws with her stunning walk in an avant-garde maxi dress at the star-studded Proenza Schouler show at NYFW on Wednesday.

The supermodel dominated the runway with her stylish personality during a walk at New York Fashion Week.



Bella Hadid'd sister, 26, appeared to be a style queen as she modeled an avant-garde dress and vest combo by the luxury brand.

The catwalk star wore a noticeably makeup-free visage and sported her dirty blonde hair pinned back from her face to keep her unique garment the focus.

Zain Malik's sweetheart Gigi Hadid's eye-catching runway number included a lively blue and yellow patterned long-sleeve dress and a solid black zip-up poncho layered over top, creating the ultimate contrast.

